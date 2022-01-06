Bi-Partisan candidate forum hosted at Jacksonville Church

All candidates for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were in attendance - except TK Waters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are multiple seats up for grabs in the 2023 elections; from the Jacksonville City Council to the State Senate.

At least two dozen contenders for elected positions gathered for a bi-partisan candidate forum at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. It was hosted by the Black Commission. This event was an opportunity for people to directly ask those who are running some questions and the candidates shared why they deserve a vote.

Some of the candidates were in attendance included - Donna Deegan who is running for Jacksonville's mayor, Representative Tracie Davis who is running for State Senate, Representative Angie Nixon who is re-running for the Florida House in District 14. Candidates for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were all there too except candidate TK Waters.

During the forum, people had the chance to submit questions to the contenders. They addressed gun violence in the city, the importance of earning the trust of every community, why it is paramount to keeping the sheriff accountable.

Some gave their take on signed laws such as "The Parental Rights in Education Law" also criticized as "Don't say Gay". A few gave their views on a recent law about "critical race theory" calling it an 'attack law'. There was also a discussion about the Gas Tax.