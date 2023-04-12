Poll shows Donna Deegan with slight lead over Daniel Davis in Jacksonville mayoral race

Davis and Deegan will go head-to-head in a runoff for the next mayor on May 16 after no candidate received 50% of the vote on March 21.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new poll suggests that Donna Deegan holds an 8-point lead over Daniel Davis in the upcoming May run-off election for Mayor of Jacksonville.

FrederickPolls reports that 54% of likely voters supporting her, with 46% supporting Davis.

The margin is striking because, according to FrederickPolls, it comes from a poll sample skewed to a +6 Republican Party registration advantage, with 48% of Republicans surveyed and 42% Democrat.

The company says factors driving Deegan’s lead include her "crossover" Republican supporters from primary voters of each of three non-run-off Republicans – Al Ferraro, LeAnna Cumber, and Frank Keasler.

Additionally, FrederickPolls says Deegan is winning 92% of Audrey Gibson’s votes.

