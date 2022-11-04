Multiple people prosecuted, sentenced in relation to voting related crimes in North Florida

Jordan Daniels was tasked with securing voter registration applications. Over 20 people later told police that they never gave him authorization to use their info.

Several individuals in the Duval County area have recently been sentenced, or are currently being prosecuted, in relation to voting related crimes.

Gov. DeSantis, who is running for reelection, recently pushed the state legislature to create the Office of Election Crimes and Security to address voter fraud concerns.

However, the State Attorney's Office could not confirm if the arrests and convictions were directly related to the newly formed office.

State of Florida v. Jordan Daniels

The State Attorney's Office says on Nov. 3, the Honorable Robert Foster sentenced Jordan Daniels to 10 months in Duval County Jail followed by 14 months of probation.

Daniels pleaded and was adjudicated guilty on two counts of criminal use of personal identification with over 10 victims.

The State Attorney's Office says an investigation revealed that a third-party organization hired Daniels and a codefendant as employees to secure voter registration applications from people. Investigators interviewed victims whose names and information were used and discovered more than 20 victims who did not give authorization for their information to be used.

Additionally, another 10 individuals whose forms were signed are dead, the SA's office says. Daniels and a codefendant were arrested.

The State is also prosecuting similar charges against Daniels’ codefendant in the State of Florida v. Devin King. King’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

State of Florida v. Corri and Michelle Moore

On Oct. 27, the Honorable Mark Borello sentenced Corri Moore to 12 months in Duval County Jail and Michelle Moore to 12 months of Community Control after both pleaded and were adjudicated guilty to one count of Criminal Use of Personal Identification Information.

The husband-and-wife codefendants, in the summer of 2021, submitted thousands of Constitutional Amendment Initiative Petition forms relating to a gambling proposal to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections.

The SA's Office says the forms contained personal information, including signatures, of the registered voters who supposedly signed the forms. On many of those petitions that were submitted, elections workers could not verify the signature on the petition form with the signature on file and law enforcement was contacted of possible fraudulent activity.

Investigators examined more than 30 petitions turned into the elections office and contacted each voter, who said they did not recognize and did not sign those petitions. The Moores were identified as the individuals who submitted the false petitions and were arrested.

State of Florida v. Marc Crump

The Fourth Circuit State Attorney’s Office is currently prosecuting one additional case, the State of Florida v. Marc Crump, a convicted felon who has been arrested and charged with election false registration and two counts of election fraud voting.

Crump, a multiple time convicted felon, allegedly indicated on forms that he was not a convicted felon and cast ballots in both a 2020 primary election and the 2020 general election.