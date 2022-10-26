x
Crime

JSO looking for person allegedly connected to Home Depot fraud

Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000.  

It is unknown at this time how the person acquired the information to make the purchases, JSO says.  It's believed that the suspect has committed these crimes in neighboring jurisdictions as well.

Anyone having any information as to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904.630.0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS.

