'I haven't made a final decision:' Lakesha Burton files for Jacksonville sheriff's race but says nothing set in stone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could Lakesha Burton be eyeing another run for Jacksonville sheriff?

According to city records, she's filed paperwork to have her name on the March 21 ballot. However, she tells First Coast News that she's still weighing her options and that she hasn't made a final decision.

Burton ran against T. K Waters in a Special Election on Nov. 8 for Jacksonville sheriff and lost. The election was a result of the abrupt retirement announcement of Sheriff Mike Williams.

"The dismal start to Water's administration and the significant interest in me as a candidate has me considering my options, but I haven't made a final decision," said Burton in a statement to First Coast News. "I'm taking necessary steps should I decide to run."

Burton has until next Friday to make her candidacy official.