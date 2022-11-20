A new sheriff in town: T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville's top cop

After months on the campaign trail, Waters officially took over the position from Pat Ivey.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new sheriff in town!

Months on the campaign trail culminated in all of about a 15 minute swearing in ceremony for T.K Waters at his home church, Bible Believers Baptist Church Sunday, surrounded by family and friends.

Although he was just sworn in, Waters says they've already gotten to work on a few things he's hoping to accomplish to address violence in Jacksonville.

One of his top priorities - violent crime.

"Continue to work and focus on the individuals we know are committing violent crime in our city," said Waters. "One thing you get from me is the knowledge of where that's coming from and who's doing it."

Waters says his first mission is to look at his zone maps to change how officers are distributed throughout the city.

Then, it'll be time to talk dollars and cents.

"We needed 2.5 police officers per thousand in Jacksonville," said Waters. "We need to get to that point, so of course, I have to ask the city council. I'll have to talk to them and show them what they need to see to help them understand the necessity of being able to do that."

As he goes to tackle those goals, former sheriff and current representative John Rutherford left Waters with a message to keep in mind.

"If it's a job, you're going to have a hard time," said Rutherford. "But, if it's a ministry, if it's a calling, if it is what God prepared in advance for you to do, He'll get you through it."

Waters has already announced his candidacy for re-election in March.