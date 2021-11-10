Where Duval County residents can vote early for open city council seat

Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 27 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 5. Election Day is on Dec. 7.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County will soon cast their votes to fill the Jacksonville City Council seat left vacant following the death of Tommy Hazouri.

There are four candidates, two Democrats and two Republicans, who have qualified for the election:

James C. 'Coach' Jacobs (Democrat)

Nick Howland (Republican)

Tracy A. Polson (Democrat)

Howland 'Howdy' Russell (Republican)

Voter registration ended on Nov. 8.

Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 27 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 5. Election Day is on Dec. 7.

For people who have questions on early voting should visit the county's election website or call 904-255 -VOTE (904-255-8683).

For those who wish to vote early, you may do so at one of the following locations:

Supervisor of Elections Main Office

105 East Monroe St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Argyle Branch Library

7973 Old Middleburg Road S.

Jacksonville, FL 32222

Oceanway Community Center

12215 Sago Avenue West

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Beaches Branch Library

600 3rd Street

Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Pablo Creek Regional Library

13295 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32246

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library

1755 Edgewood Avenue West

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Regency Square Branch Library

9900 Regency Square Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32225

Highlands Regional Library

1826 Dunn Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32218

South Mandarin Branch Library

12125 San Jose Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Legends Community Center

5130 Soutel Drive

Jacksonville 32208

Southeast Regional Library

10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32256

Mandarin Branch Library

3330 Kori Road

Jacksonville, FL 32257

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library

6889 103rd Street

Jacksonville, FL 32210

Murray Hill United Methodist Church

4101 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32205

West Branch Library

1425 Chaffee Road South

Jacksonville, FL 32221

Former Jacksonville Mayor, Duval County School Board Member, State Representative and City Councilman Tommy Hazouri was laid to rest in September.

Hazouri died Saturday in hospice care after a long illness and complications from a lung transplant last year. He was one month shy of his 77th birthday.