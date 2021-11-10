Where Duval County residents can vote early for open city council seat

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County will soon cast their votes to fill the Jacksonville City Council seat left vacant following the death of Tommy Hazouri.
There are four candidates, two Democrats and two Republicans, who have qualified for the election:
- James C. 'Coach' Jacobs (Democrat)
- Nick Howland (Republican)
- Tracy A. Polson (Democrat)
- Howland 'Howdy' Russell (Republican)
Voter registration ended on Nov. 8.
Early voting begins Saturday, Nov. 27 and continues through Sunday, Dec. 5. Election Day is on Dec. 7.
For people who have questions on early voting should visit the county's election website or call 904-255 -VOTE (904-255-8683).
For those who wish to vote early, you may do so at one of the following locations:
Supervisor of Elections Main Office
105 East Monroe St.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Argyle Branch Library
7973 Old Middleburg Road S.
Jacksonville, FL 32222
Oceanway Community Center
12215 Sago Avenue West
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Beaches Branch Library
600 3rd Street
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Pablo Creek Regional Library
13295 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bradham & Brooks Branch Library
1755 Edgewood Avenue West
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Regency Square Branch Library
9900 Regency Square Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Highlands Regional Library
1826 Dunn Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32218
South Mandarin Branch Library
12125 San Jose Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Legends Community Center
5130 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville 32208
Southeast Regional Library
10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Branch Library
3330 Kori Road
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Webb Wesconnett Regional Library
6889 103rd Street
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Murray Hill United Methodist Church
4101 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32205
West Branch Library
1425 Chaffee Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Former Jacksonville Mayor, Duval County School Board Member, State Representative and City Councilman Tommy Hazouri was laid to rest in September.
Hazouri died Saturday in hospice care after a long illness and complications from a lung transplant last year. He was one month shy of his 77th birthday.
Hazouri, born and raised in Jacksonville, graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and later, Jacksonville University. He is survived by his wife Carol, his son and countless friends.