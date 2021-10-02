2 Democrats, 2 Republicans qualify for Jacksonville City Council special election

The four candidates are competing for an at-large seat held by the late-Tommy Hazouri.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four candidates have qualified for the Dec. 7 special election to fill the Jacksonville City Council seat once held by the late Tommy Hazouri.

Qualifying for the election ended at noon Friday.

The four candidates competing in the election include two Democrats and two Republicans:

James C. 'Coach' Jacobs (Democrat)

Nick Howland (Republican)

Tracy A. Poison (Democrat)

Howland 'Howdy' Russell (Republican)

The main election for the open seat will be on Dec. 7. The deadline for voters to register for the election is Nov. 8.

Early voting will run between November 27, 2021 - December 5, 2021.

If a runoff is needed, the runoff will be held on Feb. 22, 2022. The deadline for voters to register for the runoff election is Jan. 24.