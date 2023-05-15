Ahead of Jacksonville election, new poll shows small margin between candidates

A new poll commissioned by Florida Politics, has Democrat Donna Deegan leading, but less than 2 points stand between her and Republican Daniel Davis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Election leaders and polls workers all over Duval County are getting ready for election day Tuesday. Voters will decide who will be the next mayor of Jacksonville, as well as the Duval county property appraiser and multiple city council seats.

At the supervisor of elections office Monday morning, precinct managers came to pick up the equipment they need to make sure things run smoothly on election day. 186 precincts will be open on Tuesday, and there’s a lot of work going on here behind the scenes.

So far, 19% of registered Duval voters have cast a ballot during early voting.

Supervisor of elections Mike Hogan say that’s about 26,000 more than in March. He’s expecting a higher voter turnout for this election.

“I know the number is going to be higher, but I’m not sure just how much, at this point you never are, but I think we’ll get to 37% turnout," Mike Hogan, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, said.

The hottest race on the ballot--- the race for the next mayor of Jacksonville.

A new poll released Monday and commissioned by Florida Politics, has Democrat Donna Deegan leading, but less than 2 points stand between her and republican Daniel Davis. The poll surveyed 416 Jacksonville, Florida likely voters and was conducted on May 12 and 13, 2023.

More democrats have voted early, on par with voter expectations according to an analyst behind the poll.

“The early voter momentum has gone with Deegan, so for republicans to validate this poll, they have to have strong turnout on Tuesday and they’ve done that before and that’s part of their model," AG Gancarski, an analyst with Florida Politics, said.

If on election day, the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5%, the vote will go to a re-count.

Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm on election day. Voters must bring a valid form of ID and go the to their assigned precinct. Voters can go to the supervisor of elections office website here to find their precinct.

“We sent everyone a sample ballot and on that sample ballot it lists that voter’s precinct so make sure you go to your precinct you have to be there to vote tomorrow," Hogan said.