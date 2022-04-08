Jacksonville mayor has said the city will remove more Confederate monuments. A city council bill proposes letting the public decide.

Mayor Lenny Curry promised in 2020 that the city would get to work on removing Confederate statues, but progress has been slow.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video for this story is from a previous related report.

A bill by Jacksonville City Councilmember Al Ferraro, which is planned to be introduced at Tuesday's Council meeting, would let Jacksonville's voters decide on whether or not to continue removing Confederate monuments in the city.

The Confederate monument in James Weldon Johnson Park, formerly known as Hemming Park, was removed by the city of Jacksonville on June 9, 2020. Mayor Lenny Curry said at the time that the city would continue to remove Confederate monuments and markers, but council members say this promise has not been fulfilled in a timely manner.

In March 2022, City Councilmember Mark Carlucci proposed that the council return to work on this issue, First Coast News reported.

Ferraro's bill proposes surveying the residents of Jacksonville before removing any more monuments on city-owned property.

The bill text states that a vote would help to resolve this issue "as soon as possible to prevent inaction from further frustrating the work of the Council."

If this bill is passed, there will be a public referendum vote on whether or not to continue removing monuments. Ferraro proposes that the vote take place during the General Election on Nov. 8.