City councilman files legislation to renew efforts in removal of Confederate monuments in Jacksonville

After efforts to remove Confederate monuments in Jacksonville have seemingly stalled, one city councilman says it’s time to get back to work.

Matt Carlucci says he's filed new legislation concerning the removal of Confederate related monuments in Jacksonville.

He says the resolution requests that Mayor Lenny Curry, city administration and city council produce and present a revised plan along with community conversation by July 26, 2022, and to cap any related appropriations at $500,000 for the purpose of removal.

"As we all work together on this particular issue as outlined in Council’s strategic plan, follow up is critical," Carlucci said in an emailed press release. "I recognize that facilitating a community conversation and developing a roadmap will take time, and the July target is roughly three months away. So, I have offered this legislation as a next step in moving Jacksonville forward."

In June 2020, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that all Confederate statues throughout the city would be removed.

The confederate statue in James Weldon Johnson Park (formerly Hemming Park) had been removed the night prior.

However, the efforts to remove other monuments have been moving at a snail's pace.

A bill that would have led to the removal of the Women of the Confederacy monument in Springfield park was withdrawn in November of last year due to high costs associated with the plan.

Since the bill's withdrawal, city officials and local organizations have gone back to the drawing board.