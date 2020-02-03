While the 2020 presidential primary season is now officially underway, unlike four years ago, Georgia is not part of the early wave of states that will participate in selecting the candidates.

During the 2016 election cycle, Georgia was part of the giant "Super Tuesday" wave of elections in late-February, but this cycle, Georgia has shifted its presidential primaries back by about a month to Tuesday, March 24.

Can I vote by mail?

Any registered Georgia voter can vote absentee by mail. Just complete the application found at your home county's election website. Then, mail, fax, email (as an attachment), or drop the completed application off at your county registrar's office.

Mail-in absentee ballots can be requested no earlier than 180 days prior to Election Day and must be received by your county's registrar no later than the close of the polls on Election Day.

Important Dates For the 2020 Election Cycle

The Georgia Secretary of State's office has released dates for events related to this year's elections. Here are a list of critical dates associated with Georgia's 2020 election cycle:

Feb. 24, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary

March 2, 2020 - Advance (in-person) voting begins for the Presidential Preference Primary

- Advance (in-person) voting begins for the Presidential Preference Primary March 14, 2020 - Mandatory Saturday voting for the Presidential Preference Primary

March 20, 2020 - Final date for advance voting in the Presidential Preference Primary

March 24, 2020 - Georgia Presidential Preference Primary

- Georgia Presidential Preference Primary April 20, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline for May 19 General Primary Election

May 19, 2020 - General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices

- General Primary Election for local, state and federal offices Oct. 5, 2020 - Voter Registration Deadline for November General Election

Nov. 3, 2020 - 2020 General Election

Early voting begins March 2 until March 20

Registered voters can go to any of the locations designated as early voting centers and cast a paper ballot just as they would normally do on Election Day. You need a photo ID that also has your signature.

During the primaries, you can only vote within the party you are currently registered under.

Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation or update your location has passed for this election but you still have time to do so before the Presidential Election.

RELATED: On Your Side: Ultimate early voting guide county-by-county

First Coast County-by-County breakdown in Georgia:

Brantley County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20. You can vote at the Brantley County Voter Registration and Elections Office from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

voterreg@btconline.net

Camden County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekday.

Click here for the Camden County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Voting precinct locations.

Sample ballots.

Charlton County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20. You can vote at the Charlton County Elections & Voter Registration, 1520 3rd St. Suite C, Folkston Georgia, 31537 on Mondays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can vote at the St. George fire station at 13063 Florida Ave., St. George, Georgia on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more polling locations after early voting.

Glynn County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20. You can vote at any of the early voting sites on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for Glynn County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Pierce County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20. You can vote at 312 Nichols St., Blackshear, Georgia on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for polling locations after early voting.

Click here for more information.

Ware County

Early voting begins on March 2 until March 20. You can vote at 408 Tebeau St. in Waycross, Georgia from Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for polling locations after early voting.

Board of Elections and Registration

408 Tebeau Street

Waycross, GA 31501

Office Phone: (912) 287-4363

Fax: (912) 287-4364

E-Mail: elections@warecounty.com