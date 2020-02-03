You can cast your vote in the Florida primaries as early as Monday in some counties along the First Coast, but do you know where you can vote and what to bring with you?

First Coast News is On Your Side with everything you need to know about early voting in our ultimate early voting guide.

What to know:

Registered voters can go to any of the locations designated as early voting centers and cast a paper ballot just as they would normally do on Election Day. You need a photo ID that also has your signature.

During the primaries, you can only vote within the party you are currently registered under.

Unfortunately, the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation or update your location has passed for this election but you still have time to do so before the Presidential Election.

Why vote early?

The intent of early voting is to meet the needs of busy people who want more options than just voting on a single day at a single precinct.

Early voting locations/hours

FLORIDA COUNTIES:

Baker County

Early voting begins March 5 and goes through March 17. Vote at any designated site from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Click here for Baker County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Bradford County

Early voting begins March 7 and goes through March 15. Vote at any designated site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for Bradford County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Clay County

Early voting begins March 6 and goes through March 14. Vote at any designated site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for Clay County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Duval County

Early voting is from March 2 to March 15, 2020. The early voting sites will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are different early voting hours for the SOE Main Office which are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Click here for Duval County's early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail.

Putnam County

Click here for Putnam County's early voting locations.

Click here for voting by mail information.

Nassau County

Early voting is from March 6 to March 14, 2020. The early voting sites will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for Nassau County's early voting locations.

Click here for voting by mail information.

St. Johns County

Early voting begins on March 7 and runs through March 14. You can vote at any of the early voting sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for St. Johns County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail

Union County

Early voting begins on March 7 and runs through March 14.

Click here for Union County early voting locations.

Click here for information about voting by mail