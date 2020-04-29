JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Blue is looking for member care specialists. This job is a customer service position. You'll have a teacher's schedule. You work for nine months and you're off for three months during the summer with pay and benefits. Two years of customer service experience is required.

Tijuana Flats is looking for "front of house" staff members and cashiers. This ad was just posted and says all Jacksonville and St. Augustine locations are hiring. A minimum of one year of experience is preferred. You can apply here.

Comcast is looking for a virtual customer service representative. It's a full-time job that pays $15 an hour. You can work from home. Two years of customer service and 1 year of sales experience is preferred.

Trinity Restoration and Roofing is a Jacksonville company with three core values of integrity, quality and loyalty. This year, it was nominated by the Jacksonville Business Journal as one of the best places to work.

"We specialize in helping homeowners that have an insurance claim on their house restore their properties to pre-loss conditions," David Williams said.

Williams is president and Josh Mathis is the company's sales manager. He says they are in need of project managers as their business continues to grow.

"Our sales are up by about 50 percent, believe it or not, since the beginning of March and that's due primarily to people being home," Mathis added.

While experience is always helpful, Mathis says that's not a requirement. They just ask that you be reliable and dependable.

"There's no qualification regarding work history or any type of degree you need for this job. We can do all the training in-house," Mathis explained.

The job of a project manager includes finding homes or commercial buildings that have been damaged, talking with potential and current customers, and managing quality control.

Compensation and benefits include:

Guaranteed base pay plus commission

Commissions paid on all completed roof projects (average of $1,000 - $1,800 per job)

Quarterly and annual bonuses for performance

Health and Dental Insurance

Vehicle Allowance

If you're interested in this job, you can call Trinity Restoration & Roofing during business hours. The phone number is 904-763-2006.

