For the past two years, Brightway Insurance has been named one of the best places to work in Northeast Florida by the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Right now, the company is hiring for a number of positions, including customer service representatives.

"We have a number of openings specifically for that role," said Courtney Heidelberg, Brightway Public Relations Manager.

A background in customer service, insurance, retail or sales will help you land an interview. It also helps if you can put down on your resume that you're an excellent communicator who thrives in a fast-paced environment.

"It's somebody who embodies our core values of smart, accountable and trustworthy," Heidelberg said.

Can you speak more than one language? Heidelberg says being bilingual is a plus.

"If you do speak Spanish or another language make sure to highlight that on your resume," she said.

According to company leaders, Brightway is a recession-proof business that provides paid training for new hires who come to work in the Customer Service Center.

"We train our service center representatives in house," she said. "They go through an 11-week training course. Right now, we're doing it online because of COVID-19."

Heidelberg says having an insurance license before taking the job is helpful. But, you can get one after completing the training.

"They will have an insurance license," she said. "They have to take a test for that."

Brightway offers a competitive salary, up to 112 hours of paid time off in your first complete year, and seven paid holidays.

"We also have a market-leading 401k with 4% match," she said.

For a list of job openings at Brightway Insurance and how to apply, click here.