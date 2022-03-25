City leaders to make announcement about Jacksonville Naval Museum's USS Orleck

People will soon be able to tour the USS Orleck and learn about the history that the volunteers of the Jacksonville Naval Museum fought to preserve.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is getting a historic addition to its riverfront this weekend.

Currently, the USS Orleck is making its way from Texas to Jacksonville to become the featured piece of the Jacksonville Naval Museum.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association and VyStar are expected to make an exciting announcement Friday about the Jacksonville Naval Museum's new centerpiece.

Roughly a month's worth of work will need to be done to the USS Orleck before the Gearing Class Destroyer can be toured by visitors.