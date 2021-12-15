Video: Jacksonville Naval Museum sends USS Orleck Museum Ship to drydock

The organization says this is a critical step to ensuring the ship is sound to serve as a museum ship in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and local veterans have something to be thankful for this holiday season.

The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association (JHNSA), parent owner of the future Jacksonville Naval Museum, has started the towing of the USS Orleck Naval Museum to drydock.

The organization says this is a critical step to ensuring the ship is sound to serve as a museum ship in Jacksonville.

Smith Maritime Incorporated, of Green Cove Springs, is the company providing the tow, which costs $105,000.

While in Port Arthur, the ship will be put into dry dock for cleaning and painting.

This will position the Orleck’s tow for Jacksonville in mid-January with an arrival in late-January. The tow to Jacksonville is expected to take approximately 10 to 12 days.

The ship will be known as the “US NAVY COLD WAR EXPERIENCE” and will hold historical & STEM education opportunities to younger generations of residents in Jacksonville.

The organization hopes the museum will be a center point for school field trips, to college ROTC & high school JROTCs, and more.