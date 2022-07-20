Lightning strike at Georgia military base kills 1, injures 9 soldiers

Fort Gordon Range Control told news outlets the lightning hit during a thunderstorm late Wednesday morning.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A lightning strike at an Army post in Georgia has killed one and injured nine soldiers late Wednesday morning as a thunderstorm moved through the area, authorities said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities at Fort Gordon, a military base near Augusta, told news outlets the lightning strike occurred about 11:10 a.m, injuring the soldiers in a training area. A base news release said Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded immediately.

Fort Gordon confirmed one of the soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries. No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified.