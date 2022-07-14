x
JFRD: Firefighter injured, 5 people displaced after fire in Baymeadows caused by lightning

Five people were displaced as a result of the fire, JFRD said. They will be receiving support services from the Red Cross.
Credit: JFRD
Fire started in the attic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is expected to be OK after being injured in an apartment fire in Baymeadows Thursday night.

JFRD says the apartment structure fire happened in the 8200 block of Princeton Square Boulevard.

JFRD says the fire was the result of a lightning strike that set an attic on fire.

The firefighter who was injured during the incident suffered some heat exhaustion, JFRD said.

Two apartment units were damaged in total, JFRD says. 

