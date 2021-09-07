Nassau County man wins $1 million lottery on same day he opened new auto repair shop

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Brian Woodle and his wife opened a new auto repair shop. After his first day of work, the new entrepreneur went to Circle K in the 540000 block of U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan and purchased a $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket.
It was a winner.
Woodle chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.
“I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream to own my own repair shop,” Woodle told lottery officials. “At the end of our first day I stopped by Circle K to get a few things and picked up a Lottery ticket; just like that we won a million bucks!”