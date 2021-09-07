Nassau County man wins $1 million lottery on same day he opened new auto repair shop

Brian Woddle, 46, opened his new auto repair shop and became a millionaire on the same day purchasing a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Brian Woodle and his wife opened a new auto repair shop. After his first day of work, the new entrepreneur went to Circle K in the 540000 block of U.S. Highway 1 in Callahan and purchased a $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket.

It was a winner.

Woodle chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.