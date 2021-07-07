Jacksonville man finds $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house on the Fourth of July

The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

A Jacksonville man can give you a million reasons why you should clean out your home.

The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday that Kenneth Morgan, 54, won a million bucks after finding an old ticket while tidying up his house over the Fourth of July weekend.

“I was cleaning the house on the fourth of July when I found the POWERBALL ticket in a drawer,” Morgan told the Florida Lottery. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner – I’m still in shock!”

The Florida Lottery says the prize was from the drawing held on April 17, 2021. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Morgan purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix Liquor Store located at 12620 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.