Luck strikes the First Coast again with another Mega Millions jackpot winner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another single winning ticket of the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot was sold on the First Coast. This time, a $36 million winning ticket was bought at the Publix located at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. on Jacksonville's Westside, just a week after someone won the largest jackpot in the game's history in the amount of $1.58 billion.
No winning ticket was sold for the game's second tier prize of $1 million as the jackpot will now reset to $20 million on Friday.
The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were: 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 Mega Ball and Megaplier 7.
Check your tickets, you may be a millionaire!