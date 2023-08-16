x
Luck strikes the First Coast again with another Mega Millions jackpot winner

The jackpot for the winning Mega Millions ticket amounts to $36 million as the winning numbers of the drawing were: 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 Mega Ball and Megaplier 7.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another single winning ticket of the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot was sold on the First Coast. This time, a $36 million winning ticket was bought at the Publix located at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. on Jacksonville's Westside, just a week after someone won the largest jackpot in the game's history in the amount of $1.58 billion.

No winning ticket was sold for the game's second tier prize of $1 million as the jackpot will now reset to $20 million on Friday.

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were: 18, 39, 42, 57, 63 Mega Ball and Megaplier 7.

Check your tickets, you may be a millionaire!

