It might be months before we know who bought the winning $1.58 billion Mega Million ticket in Neptune Beach

Someone likely learned Wednesday that they've purchased a Mega Millions ticket at Publix in Neptune Beach worth $1.58 billion. It could be months before we know who.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Someone's recent trip to the Publix located at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, changed their lives forever in what was thought to be at the time, astronomical chances at winning the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Mega Ball was 14.

But, how long does the person have to cash in their earnings and when would their identity be revealed?

Florida Lottery winners cannot remain anonymous. Florida law mandates that the Florida Lottery provide records containing information such as the winner's name, city of residence; game won, date won, and amount won to any third party who requests the information; however, Florida Lottery winners' street addresses and telephone numbers are kept confidential.

As a result of winning the jackpot, the person is required to claim the prize in-person via walk-in or appointment at the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida.

Beginning May 25, 2022, the names of Lottery winners claiming prizes of $250,000 or greater will be temporarily exempt from public disclosure (pursuant to F.S.24.1051(3)(a)) for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed, unless otherwise waived by the winner.

Florida Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date. Draw game prizes for which a single-payment cash option is available must be claimed within the first 60 days after the applicable draw date to elect the cash option.

Florida Lottery Scratch-Off and Fast Play game prizes must be claimed within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

Once the applicable time period has elapsed, the related Florida Lottery ticket will expire.