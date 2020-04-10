Neptune Beach woman's political signs stolen from her yard

She said stealing isn’t a party issue and treating people with respect isn’t a party issue. These are human issues, that many people are beginning to disregard.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A woman in Neptune Beach said her political signs were stolen from her yard this week and instead of being angry, she is hurt.

Linda Lane claims our country as a whole needs to calm down in this heated political period and just treat each other with respect.

After donating to the Donald Trump campaign, Lane received two President Trump signs to place in her front yard.

Lane went from feeling like a proud American to feeling violated after they were pulled from the ground overnight.

“I can’t believe people would do that,” Lane said. “I was like ‘What? Someone stole Trump signs?’”

Lane wasn’t the only one. She noticed her neighbors’ signs supporting President Trump were missing as well.

After donating to the campaign, Lane said the signs weren’t just pieces of plastic, she felt like she earned them.

“We were really proud of them because we were the first in the neighborhood to have them up,” Lane said.

Lane’s grandson Jarrett Lane took to Facebook, asking for whoever stole his grandmother’s signs to return them. The comment section turned into just another social media political war that Lane said sickens her.

“This year, even more than 2016, people are mean and hateful,” Lane said.

After posting on Facebook, Lane said neighbors brought her two large “Trump 2020” flags to hang.

Lane did not file a police report, but the Neptune Beach Police Department said this act would be considered petit theft, punishable by 60 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

