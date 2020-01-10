Racist signs left in woman's yard leads to 'love parade' in Yulee

“We’re all knocking on [Maggie's] door now – getting to meet a lady that is absolutely fantastic. She’s got a lot of new friends," neighbor Robin Hiatt said.

YULEE, Fla. — A horrible situation brought a community together Wednesday.

On Sunday, a 96-year-old Nassau County woman received racist notes in her yard — one stating: “Black Lives Matter, only when they are dead.”

However, those hateful words led to a “love parade” in Maggie's Yulee neighborhood.

“Everyone that sees Ms. Maggie waves at her. She’s always on her little porch, and she’s just a blessing for our community," neighbor Robin Hiatt said.

Before this weekend, she had never actually met Maggie. After Yulee neighbors heard she received racist signs in her yard, the community has given a whole lot of love back to Maggie.

“We’re all knocking on her door now – getting to meet a lady that is absolutely fantastic," Hiatt said. "She’s got a lot of new friends.“

And on Wednesday, Maggie’s new friends showed up in a big way -- with a parade.

“So, she can be reminded that love always beats hate," Maggie's granddaughter Nitra Strokes said. "It was heartwarming — not only this side of the community came out, but this side as well. They just came together — it was awesome.“

So, what started with spiteful words meant to tear apart the Pinewood Point and Hideaway communities, it only brought them closer together than ever before.

And has left Maggie with more smiles, hugs and cat food for her feral friends.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it found the man who left the notes, and he has apologized. According to deputies, no crime was committed and the man was not charged.