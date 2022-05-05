Woman finds Molotov cocktail on her porch while trying to leave her Tallulah area home

Investigators were called to a Jacksonville home for a 'suspicious device.' When they arrived, they found a Molotov cocktail on the victim's porch.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman found a Molotov cocktail on her porch Thursday morning in the Tallulah area, police said.

Jacksonville police responded to a call about a suspicious device at 400 63rd Street West around 7:15 a.m..

Upon arrival, investigators determined that a Molotov cocktail had been left on the victim's porch. She found the device when she tried to leave her home. She was evacuated from the scene safely. Thankfully, the device had not ignited.

There is no threat to the general public, officials said. This is believed to be an isolated incident.

This is an active investigation. Police did not release any information about a suspect, at this time.