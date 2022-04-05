Activists in Jacksonville host rally, believe women's rights are in jeopardy

Many told First Coast News that if Roe v Wade was overturned, it would contribute to more botched abortions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville activists, religious organizations and leaders joined together Wednesday to rally against a possible overturn of Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court is poised to possibly overturn the landmark case, according to a document leaked earlier this week.

Activists say pregnancy clinics will play an even more important role, as abortion rights would be up to each state.

In attendance Wednesday was 'Women's March - The Jacksonville Chapter,' Angie Nixon, as well as over 200 others.

The rally was held in front of the Jacksonville Courthouse around 6 p.m. and included a march to the Federal Courthouse and back. The even ended around 7 p.m.

On the flip side of the argument, some people are in support of the potential overturning of Roe v Wade. Supporters say, if overturned, it would help safe lives of unborn children.

Most supporters believe that life begins at conception, so they say unborn babies are human beings with a right to life.

First Coast News is not aware of any pro-life rallies in Jacksonville. If we learn of any, we will cover it similarly to this event.