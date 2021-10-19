What's next for Jacksonville's Safer Together Committee after Michael Boylan's resignation

More than two dozen organizations are calling for the committee to continue, the current president says she's still committed to the mission.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Questions about the future of Jacksonville’s Safer Together Committee hang in the air after the vice-chair, Council Member Michael Boylan, turned in his resignation.

Boylan requested Council President Sam Newby to release him from the Safer Together Committee. He served as the committee's vice-chair prior to his request. Boylan joined the committee when it was first created at the request of then-Council President Tommy Hazouri.

More than two dozen local organizations are calling for the committee to continue. The current president, Joyce Morgan, said she's committed to the continued work of fostering positive police-community relations.

“The decision for me to step down was not an easy one," said Boylan.

Boylan believes the goal of Jacksonville’s Safer Together Committee, which is to foster dialogue between the community and the Jacksonville Sheriff office, was compromised at the last workshop.

“Trust on both sides of the ledger is critical in this process and unfortunately at the last, most recent meeting that was seriously impacted," said Boylan.

Boylan said in his letter “disparaging assertions and unwarranted accusations" were made at the last meeting.

“The reality is that at this point in time, I did not think it was even realistic that would we be able to even get through council a recommendation of a citizen policy review board," Boylan said. "And I particularly on a personal bases did not appreciate some of the comments and accusations that were made at that meeting, just didn’t feel I wanted to be party to this process anymore."

Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, who spoke at the last meeting, calls the resignation unfortunate.

"I think it is unfortunate that Mr. Boylan is unwilling to accept the responsibility of acting as a problem solver in this community, that's what we need," Frazier said. "But with that in mind, there's a old saying, if you can't stand the heat, get out the kitchen."

He says he’s organization and more than two dozen more have sent a letter to the city council president asking for the committee to continue.

“We’re asking someone on that council to stand up with the courage and integrity that Joyce Morgan has to work to resolve the challenges and issues confronting this community," Frazier stated.

Council member Boylan believes the committee should take a break and reconvene at a later date with more players at the table.

“In my view, this was a misstep," he explained. "We need to make sure we have all the players at the table who have reason to hope for change and I don’t know that that’s the case right now."

Committee President Joyce Morgan declared she is still dedicated to the goal of fostering better community relations.

“I am not for ending it just because tough conversations were had. they are needed in this community with all the issues that we are dealing with," Morgan explained. "We need the tough conversations."