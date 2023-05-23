'We're still heartbroken': One-year-later, no arrest made in the death of Rashaud Fields

Rashaud Fields was murdered just hours after graduating from Raines High School last year. There is a $13,000 reward for anyone who has information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One year ago, 18-year-old Rashaud Fields was killed just hours after graduating from Raines High School. Police are still searching for his killer.

The Fields' family says the anniversary day brings back memories they wish they didn't have to relive. They continue to demand justice, asking anyone who might have information about who killed Fields to come forward.

"This day last year was a very special important day of my life to see my son walk across that field and graduate and three hours later somebody took my babies life, he didn't deserve that," mother Janice Fields said.

Rashaud Fields was shot and killed near Pine Estates Road while celebrating his high school graduation. He had planned to attend Keiser University in West Palm Beach with a full scholarship.

"He had a bright future. He had a bright outlook, smile and glow. He was a happy kid. He just kept everyone laughing. They say the clown but he's like a sunshine," Field's aunt Willena Williams said.

Rashaud's mother and aunt say there still has not been an arrest made in Field's death.

"We're still heartbroken. We're still looking for answers. We still want justice. We're still in a lot of pain," Williams said.

Fields says there is a $13,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

"I am just praying and hoping that someone can be held accountable for it. I would feel good if they turned themselves in. You might not know the outcome or how I would feel I just beg if you know something say something, turn yourself in," Fields said.