The reward for information leading to an arrest in Rashaud Fields case is $13,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete.

Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community to keep speaking up.

“A lot of kids have been sending tips to Crimestoppers,” said Fields.

Fields says she never felt pain as strong as the pain of losing her son, Rashaud.

He was 18 years old and on his way to play college football at Keiser University in South Florida.

Fields was shot and killed May 23rd, hours after his high school graduation.

As of August, there’s a $13,000 dollar reward for anyone who gives information leading to an arrest.

“The community cares. The community is trying hard to help us solve my baby’s murder,” said Fields.

As school started last month and more young people gathered, Fields and her attorney felt like keeping Rashaud’s story in the media would help bring more information to police.

The family even went as far as creating this billboard to keep Rashaud’s face on people’s minds.

“If you know something, say something because this could’ve been anybody’s child,” said Fields.

“Rashaud Fields, number 53, life will live on in the City of Jacksonville,” said Janice Fields.