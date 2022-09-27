JSO: One dead after shooting in the Woodstock area

Police responded to the 2700 block of Sophia Street around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.