JSO: One dead after shooting in the Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Sophia Street around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
When they arrived they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.