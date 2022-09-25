Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information

Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location.

Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries.

This is an active investigation. The location and circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.