Jacksonville private school suspends group of boys over viral bathroom TikTok, parents say

Only First Coast News talked with parents of some of the boys involved, who tell us administrators couldn’t cite a specific rule the kids were breaking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * First Coast News has blurred the students' faces to protect their privacy.

Some Jacksonville parents are upset after they say a viral TikTok video recorded in the bathroom of a local private school led to disciplinary action for the students involved.

The video, which appears to have been deleted, led to the students involved being suspended for five days from Old Plank Christian Academy, according to parents.

And parents said administrators at the school couldn’t cite a specific rule the kids were breaking.

A parent sent First Coast News a copy of the video. Parents said the video had gotten millions of views before it was deleted.

The video appears to show a group of boys play fighting in the bathroom before one student breaks out in song, singing “We Are Young” by Fun.

Parents say during the boys' five-day suspension, they will receive a grade of zero for any assignments they miss, including exams.