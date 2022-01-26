A TikTok led Olivia to Gastonia, North Carolina, but it was nothing like the video she watched.

GASTONIA, N.C. — There’s a reason why you shouldn’t believe everything you see on the internet, and one Florida woman has learned that lesson after going viral.

It all started with Zachary Keesee, a North Carolina native, who made a TikTok of a scenic snow town surrounded by mountains with the caption “Gastonia North Carolina, a true gem.”

It just so happened Olivia Garcia from Florida was visiting North Carolina when she saw the TikTok and got her family to take a detour to Gastonia. Of course, what she expected was not actually what she saw at all.

Olivia’s TikTok went viral with more than 5 million views as the internet watched her get catfished in travel form.

Here's the Buzz:

