Video from family shows wounded Jacksonville officer making progress

Officer Malik Daricaud's wife says he is making improvements after an incomplete spinal injury. He was wounded when he was shot in the line of duty on March 26.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Malik Daricaud is defying the odds.

He was shot in the line of duty on March 26 while following up on a traffic stop.

Daricaud sustained an incomplete spinal injury. He has been working at a rehabilitation center to regain his basic and fine motor function since the shooting.

On Wednesday, his wife sent First Coast News a video showing him walking with the assistance of medical equipment and physical therapists.

It's a goal that Daricaud has worked hard to reach.

When she spoke with First Coast News in May, Daricaud's wife, Jasmine Faison, said medical staff were surprised at how quickly he became mobile again.

After his injury, he had to relearn tasks like brushing his teeth and feeding himself.