'We're optimistic about the future:' Officer Malik Daricaud's wife says he's making strides in recovery after being shot on duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last month, Officer Malik Daricaud with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office admitted to a rehabilitation facility after being shot in the line of duty in late March.

Shortly after the incident, First Coast News sat down exclusively with Jasmine Faison, his wife, to discuss the journey ahead following the shooting.

This week she tells us that she’s still just taking it one day at a time.

"Every time the doctor comes in hes giving us good news, so we're optimistic about the future," she said. "Hopefully he will be back sooner than they guess."

She explains that when he first got there, medical staff thought it would take him longer to be as mobile as he currently is. She says Daricaud is working on tasks like brushing his teeth and feeding himself.

"He's giving his best in physical therapy and thats all I can ask for," said Faison. "Sometimes I can tell he's in a lot of pain and that he's still pushing through it because we have a four-year-old and so prior to this, their activities would be going outside, going on walks.... he can't do that right now, so he's trying to get back to where he was for both of us."

The shooting happened March 26 on the city's Westside near Morse Avenue. Police showed up at Tyliko Maduro's home. They wanted to talk to him after he sped off from a traffic stop the week prior.

JSO said they knocked on the door, but no one responded. Police managed to get Maduro's mother to open the door. Police said Maduro shot Officer Daricuad. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.