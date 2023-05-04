Video: Officer Daricaud showered with applause as he exits Jacksonville hospital

A video posted by the Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville (FL Lodge 5-30) shows Daricaud being showered with applause as he is wheeled out of the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officer Daricaud was released from the hospital and is headed to a rehabilitation facility after being shot in the line of duty in late March.

'He was welcomed out and escorted out by his Blue Family," posted FOP. "Keep praying for our officer!!"

First Coast News sat down exclusively with Jasmine Faison, Officer Malik Daricaud’s wife, last week.

She said her husband is determined to get better but that he's progressing slowly because he has a long road of recovery ahead.

There’s no timeline for his recovery because his injuries are very severe, she explained.

The shooting happened March 26 on the city's Westside near Morse Avenue. Police showed up at Tyliko Maduro's home. They wanted to talk to him after he sped off from a traffic stop the week prior.

JSO said they knocked on the door, but no one responded. Police managed to get Maduro's mother to open the door. Police said Maduro shot Officer Daricuad. He was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.