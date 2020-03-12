Veterans fighting disability claims being told: 'Be proactive'

There is still a growing concern about disability claims and how they're being processed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has made improvements in getting help to the men and women who served. But there is still a growing concern about disability claims and how they're being processed.

Alton Whitaker served as a proud Marine.

"Two tours in Iraq Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom," said Whitaker.

Now he finds himself among a number of frustrated veterans.

"I have PTSD since then," said Whitaker. "But, I was denied through the VA for disability."

We met Whitaker in September fighting the VA over GI Bill benefits and a disability claim. The GI Bill issues are resolved the disability claim is not; he has filed an appeal.

"One of the areas I work in a lot is with mental health, veterans with PTSD related issues," said Amanda Mineer.

Attorney Mineer is with California based Veterans Law Group.

She said based on the numbers about 35% of applications for disability are initially denied.

"It is not always the VA's fault it could be that the VA is lacking information that maybe the veteran didn't know that they need to give them," said Mineer. " that could be resolved if the veteran is not doing this alone."

She said many of her clients are veterans living with PTSD and this pandemic and talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the process.

"There was a delay in a lot of examinations being scheduled," she said.

She said recently the VA began doing telehealth, albeit limited, and some disability appeals are finally being heard by video conference.

For Floridians that is a tremendous benefit said Mineer because veterans had to drive to St. Petersburg to attend a hearing.

"They have opened up so you can see the judge via virtual and that has helped in some cases," she said.

The Veterans attorney gave these pointers to veterans fighting a disability claim:

- "Don't do it alone"

- "Understand what the VA needs from you"

- "Make sure you have the right forms"

- "Be proactive"

"I tell people don't depend on the VA to do what it says it is going to do, you have to be proactive," said Mineer.

Alton Whitaker is waiting to hear when he will have his day before a VA appeals judge, so far a hearing has not been scheduled.