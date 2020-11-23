VA monthly statements set to resume January 2021

Navy veteran Carrington Mead says he felt mislead and let down by the Department of Veterans Affairs' move of suspending monthly statements.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — To help veterans impacted by the pandemic the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allowed patients to delay medical payments back in April. That relief was extended through the end of 2020 and now veterans are receiving letters in the mail saying it will soon be time to pay up.

As part of the federal relief plan, the VA stopped sending monthly billing statements for medical care. A local veteran who reached out to First Coast News says he was under the impression that because he wasn’t receiving statements the federal government would take care of the bill. That was not the case.

On November 12, Navy veteran, Carrington Mead says he received a letter in the mail from the VA showing his current balance is $347.

"The very day after Veterans Day, a bunch of us are getting a letter telling us 'Oh, by the way, this is the money you've racked up during this period of time that we've sent you no statements for and no charges and no information indicating that you're going to be made to pay this,'" Mead said.

The letter reads, in part, that in January of 2021 he'll receive a statement to be paid for his medical care from April through December of 2020.

"If you're not sending me a bill, you're not calling it due, and now all of a sudden you're giving me 45 days notice that you're going to call it all due," Mead said.

The VA stopped sending monthly bills in compliance with the government's directive to postpone debt collections to help veterans financially impacted by the pandemic.

Veterans were still able to pay their bills, but Mead says he feels mislead.

"It says 'We're not billing you,' and if you're not billing me that means we're not being charged right?" Mead said.

Apparently not. The financial relief included “suspending” actions on veteran debts and collection.

“It didn't make me so upset that it happened to me,” Mead explained. “I think it's unfair for other veterans who are less able to get hit with something like this all of a sudden. I can still manage the payment, but I don't like that it came to me without much notice and I'm given six weeks to pay seven month’s worth of bills. If they would have just kept sending the statement I could have just made the payment.”

If you are a veteran who has received one of these letters Mary Kay Rutan, a spokesperson for the VA says no additional fees or interest will be added to your bill.

If you are concerned about unpaid balances being taken out of veterans benefit checks, Ruten says it will not be.

"No. In January 2021, veterans will have the option to pay their charges in full or arrange a payment plan to make smaller monthly payments," Ruten said. "Financial Hardship arrangements can also be requested."

Veterans can pay their balance in the following ways:

• Visiting www.pay.gov

• Calling a VA medical center facility revenue office

• By mail: Department of Veterans Affairs

PO Box 3978

Portland, OR 97208-3978

By phone at 888-827-4817

Debt relief options are available for veterans including setting up a repayment plan, requesting a waiver, writing off or compromise of debt and requesting a VA Hardship Determination.