Coronavirus

Where to get a free COVID-19 test on the First Coast

Here are some locations where you can get a tested for free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are hundreds of locations on the First Coast where you can get tested to see whether or not you have COVID-19. Below are the following locations you can get a test for free: 

Duval County

Agape Family Health - Blanding Blvd.

Agape Family Health - Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Agape Family Health - Dunn Ave.

  • Walk-In
  • 1680 Dunn Ave.
  • Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
  • 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

City of Jacksonville COVID-19 Testing Site: Beaches

City of Jacksonville COVID-19 Testing Site: East Arlington

Florida Department of Health in Duval County (By Appointment Only)

  • By Appointment Only
  • 904-253-1850
  • 515 W 6th St
  • Open Monday to Friday
  • 9 a.m - 3 p.m.

Florida Department of Health in Duval County (Walk-In)

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FL SERT): Regency Square Mall Site

Florida Division of Emergency Management/Florida DOH Pop-Up Site

Lane Wiley Senior Center

  • Walk-Up, Student Express Lane
  • 6710 Wiley Rd.
  • Open Monday to Friday
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Legends Center

Leroy D. Clemons Senior Center

Mandarin Senior Center

  • Walk-In, Student Express Lane
  • 3848 Hartley Rd.
  • Open Monday to Friday
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Maxcare Clinic

Oceanway Senior Center

Veterans Administration Jacksonville Out Patient Clinic

Walmart - Lem Turner Rd.

For other locations, go to jaxready.com/covidtesting.

Clay County

Florida Department of Health, Clay County - Clay County Administrative Offices 

  • Show proof of Clay County residency or employment
  • 1305 Idlewild Ave., Green Cove Springs
  • Monday to Friday, excludes holidays
  • 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 Call Centers

  • The Florida Department of Health in Clay County Call Center at 904-529-2900 is available Monday through Friday from  8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for any COVID-19 related questions, or to schedule a COVID-19 test. or to schedule a COVID-19 test. 
  • The State of Florida Department of Health 24-hour Call Center is available at 866-779-6121.

St. Johns County

  • 400 Health Park Blvd.
  • Monday, Wednesday and Fridays
  • 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • No appointment required

    

