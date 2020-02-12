Where to get a free COVID-19 test on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are hundreds of locations on the First Coast where you can get tested to see whether or not you have COVID-19. Below are the following locations you can get a test for free:
Duval County
- Walk-In
- 5460 Blanding Blvd.
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 4575 Moncrief Rd.
- Open Thursday, Friday
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 1680 Dunn Ave.
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 540 Atlantic Blvd.
- Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday
- 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 11751 McCormick Rd
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
- 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- By Appointment Only
- 904-253-1850
- 515 W 6th St
- Open Monday to Friday
- 9 a.m - 3 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 515 West 6th St.
- Open Monday to Friday
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Walk-In
- Regency Square Mall 9501 Arlington Expressway
- Open seven days a week
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 9520 N Regency Square Blvd.
- Open seven days a week
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Walk-Up, Student Express Lane
- 6710 Wiley Rd.
- Open Monday to Friday
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Walk-In
- 5130 Soutel Dr.
- Open seven days a week
- 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Walk-In, Student Express Lane
- 55 N. Jackson Ave.
- Open Monday to Friday
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Walk-In, Student Express Lane
- 3848 Hartley Rd.
- Open Monday to Friday
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Drive-Thru
- 2789 Park St.
- Open Monday to Friday
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Walk-In, Student Express Lane
- 12215 Sago Ave. W
- Open Monday to Friday
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- By Appointment Only
- 1536 N Jefferson St.
- Monday to Saturday
- 6:30 a.m - 7 p.m.
- By Appointment Only
- 12100 Lem Turner Rd.
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
For other locations, go to jaxready.com/covidtesting.
Clay County
Florida Department of Health, Clay County - Clay County Administrative Offices
- Show proof of Clay County residency or employment
- 1305 Idlewild Ave., Green Cove Springs
- Monday to Friday, excludes holidays
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 Call Centers
- The Florida Department of Health in Clay County Call Center at 904-529-2900 is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for any COVID-19 related questions, or to schedule a COVID-19 test. or to schedule a COVID-19 test.
- The State of Florida Department of Health 24-hour Call Center is available at 866-779-6121.
St. Johns County
- 400 Health Park Blvd.
- Monday, Wednesday and Fridays
- 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- No appointment required