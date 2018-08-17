A Democrat running to be Florida's next governor said he is the only candidate in America to stand up to President Trump in his own dining room. But, is that true? Several of you emailed our Verify Team and asked that question.

In the ad, a narrator says "Jeff is the only candidate in America who is willing to stand up to Trump in his own dining room. Sure, that took some backbone, but that's exactly what it's going to take to stand up to him as the Governor of Florida."

That's just a small portion of the ad by Jeff Greene, who is a billionaire real estate investor out of Palm Beach. Our Verify Team reached out to his campaign and they said the video is from December of 2016 and was taken at the Trump Palm Beach Golf Course.

Greene's campaign said he was attending a friend's birthday dinner when Donald Trump, who was President-elect at the time, pointed at Greene and yelled across the room that he supported Hillary Clinton's campaign. Greene said he replied that he is a proud Democrat and he did support Clinton, because he did not agree with President Trump or his campaign. The campaign spokesperson said Greene's wife recorded this altercation from three tables away.

Our Verify Team tried to find the raw video of the altercation and had no luck. But, we can tell you Greene's relationship with President Trump is being questioned by his opponents. During the Democrats last debate on August 2nd, Phillip Levine accused Greene of supporting President Trump.

"During Hillary's election, I spent a year and a half of my life fighting Donald Trump and trying to make the first female President of the United States of America. After that election, you (Jeff Greene) went on and said he's a great guy," Phillip Levine said during the debate.

Our verify team found the clip he referenced. It's from the Fox Business Channel. Greene was on for an interview a day after the election.

"I supported Hillary Clinton as a Democrat. I'm delighted Donald Trump is the alternative. He's a great guy," Jeff Greene said during the interview.

During the last debate, Greene said he was showing his support for the new President at the time, like other Democrats.

"I did exactly what President Obama...what Hillary Clinton did...I said we have to stand behind our new leader," Greene told Phillip Levine during the debate.

Greene's campaign said he's had a change of heart in President Trump since he took office and doesn't support his actions. But, Greene was in the headlines recently when it was discovered he was a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

His campaign told our Verify Team he hasn't received a bill from there in a year and he doesn't plan on renewing his membership.

Will Jeff Greene stand up to President Trump if he's elected Governor? We gave you the facts. It's up to you to decide.

