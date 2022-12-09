UPS will hire 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area for holidays

Seasonal package car and tractor-trailer drivers begin at $21 an hour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPS is expecting to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area this holiday season.

UPS says applying to these jobs takes just 25 minutes. You just need to fill out an online application, and nearly 80% of seasonal positions don't require an interview.

The company is filling full-time and part-time seasonal positions, including seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.

Both seasonal package car and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

Seasonal jobs can lead to a full-time career at UPS, according to a press release from the company, with 35,000 seasonal employees earning permanent positions after the holidays last year.

According to UPS, a full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits. After four years, UPS drivers earn about $42 per hour.