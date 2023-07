Deputies say the toddler was inadvertently left in a vehicle at an Estates Street residence. She was found unresponsive and later died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office says a 10-month-old girl has died after being left in a vehicle in Macclenny Wednesday.

Deputies say the toddler was inadvertently left in a vehicle at an Estates Street residence. She was found unresponsive and later died.

Deputies say an arrest is anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.