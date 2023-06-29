Glynn County police investigating drowning death of 4-year-old at Brunswick hotel

Police say when officers arrived, medical personnel were performing CPR on the child. Before then, a bystander who pulled the child from the pool, performed CPR.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who reportedly died from a drowning incident Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick, according to a news release.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers and first responders with Glynn County Fire Rescue, responded to a Days Inn motel in reference to the reported drowning. The hotel is located at 300 Warren Mason Blvd.

When officers arrived, medical personnel were performing CPR on the child.

According to witnesses, CPR was initially performed by a bystander who pulled the boy out of the pool. A redacted police report reveals an unidentified man was responsible for and supervised the boy during the incident. The man says several children were in the pool having a water gun fight.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.