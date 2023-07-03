Reports: Florida 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car for hours

Experts say a child's body heats up 3-5 times faster than an adult and car temperatures can rise 19 degrees in 10 minutes.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie is dead after he was left in a hot car for hours, according to multiple reports.

Port St. Lucie police said the boy's father, 37-year-old James Fidele, called 911 around 1 p.m. Monday after realizing he forgot to take his son out of the car when he got home hours earlier, WPBF reports.

First responders arrived and reportedly began life-saving measures before transporting the boy to the hospital, where he later died.

Fidele was arrested on one charge of leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, causing great bodily harm. The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified, according to WPTV.

"This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Sgt. John Dellacroce said in a statement obtained by the news station.

According to the National Safety Council, an average of 38 children die every year from being left in a hot car. Experts say a child's body heats up 3-5 times faster than an adult and car temperatures can rise 19 degrees in 10 minutes.