UF Health Jacksonville announces death of CEO

UF Health announced the passing of Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr. on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville is mourning the loss of CEO Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., according to a statement released Saturday.

The specific details of his death have not been released at this time.

Mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter to share a thoughtful memory of Dr. Haley and send condolences to his family.

Dr Haley meant so much to so many people and to Jacksonville. Losing him is tragic and painful. I’m praying for his family. I always enjoyed our professional interactions but really enjoyed him as a person. We often talked about our families. Below is from a few years ago. https://t.co/gXpQCPNApj — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 24, 2021

Read UF Health's statement below:

It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of UF Health Jacksonville CEO Leon L. Haley Jr. Dr. Haley was a strong, inspirational leader and beloved son, father, friend and colleague. We ask that you keep his family in your prayers tonight and in the coming days.

We do not have specific details of his passing at this time. We ask that you respect the privacy of Dr. Haley's family, friends and colleagues at UF Health.