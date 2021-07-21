Watch Live: Florida vaccine taskforce talks strategies to get more vaccinated against COVID-19

The Wednesday meetings follow an uptick in statewide coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statewide coronavirus vaccine taskforce is meeting twice on Wednesday.

One of the meetings for the Statewide Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce will be held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. and the other one will be held in-person here in Jacksonville at 2 p.m.

“It is important that we increase our efforts to encourage people of color, persons living in rural communities, our teenagers and millennials to seriously consider taking the vaccine immediately," said Dr. RB Holmes, Chair and Organizer of the taskforce. "We have to push back more aggressively against the growing “anti- vaccination” naysayers and the acceleration of disinformation and misinformation."

Holmes says the number of people who are dying from COVID-19 are those who aren’t vaccinated.

"Too many Floridians are in hospitals because of COVID-19. We will be encouraging our federal, state and local governmental officials to partner with this task force to encourage citizens to take the vaccines and to debunk some of the blatantly erroneous conspiracy theories."

At the meetings, experts are expected to share best practices and strategies that will enable the state, and it's leaders, to decrease vaccine hesitancy and develop a more aggressive campaign to reach the marginalized communities.

Last week, the state released its weekly coronavirus report, after state officials decided to halt daily reports on Jun. 4.

Florida reported 45,604 new COVID-19 cases between Jul. 9 and Jul. 15. This pushes the state's overall total to 2,406,809 cases since March 2020.