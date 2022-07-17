Police: Three people injured in shooting after block party in Jacksonville

Three women were in a large crowd, lingering after a block party, when police say they were shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were shot while in a large crowd at after a block party near the Quick-Way gas station on 3107 Boulevard in Jacksonville Saturday night.

Police said at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting.

They found three victims, all females -- one was 22 years old, shot in the arm, one was 32 years old, shot in the leg and one was 32 years old, shot in the back.

All the injuries were non-life-threatening and the victims were all taken to the hospital.

The block party had ended earlier in the night, but a large crowd remained in the area.

Police are searching several blocks near the intersection of W. 21st St. and Boulevard, closing the intersection in all directions for several hours.

There is no suspect information yet.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO via the non-emergency number 904-630-0500, the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org) or via Crimestoppers.