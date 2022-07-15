Kodak Black faces drug charges in second Florida arrest this year; bonds out at $75,000

The rapper was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Troopers say they found thousands of dollars and oxycodone in his car.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rapper Kodak Black (real name Bill Kapri) has bonded out of jail after he was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday.

Bond was set at $75,000. Black's next court appearance has not been announced at this time.

He was pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol because of his tinted windows, which troopers believed may have been darker than the legal limit, FHP said in a release. At the time of the traffic stop, troopers smelled marijuana and decided to conduct a search of Black's purple SUV.

Troopers found 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash, the release said. The tablets were later determined to be oxycodone.

He has been charged with possession and trafficking oxycodone in a quantity less than 25 grams.

The agency also says Black's vehicle tag and driver's license were expired.

Black's attorney, Florida's Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter Saturday morning that his legal team hopes to bond him out and "move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Never Judge a case based on an arrest. There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak #kodakblack — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) July 16, 2022

Black was previously arrested on New Years Day 2022 in Pompano Beach, where he is from. He was charged with trespassing and bonded out of jail.

Two years earlier, then-President Donald Trump commuted Black's three-year federal prison sentence after he was charged with falsifying documents used to buy weapons.

At the time, he had served half that sentence, the Associated Press reported.