Two dead after separate early morning crashes in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes in Duval County. Both wrecks happened early on Saturday morning, marking 16 total traffic related fatalities in Duval so far this year.

Sweetwater area hit and run:

Around 1 a.m., a woman was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Lane Avenue near Hyde Grove Avenue. She reportedly rear-ended a Chevy Malibu before leaving the scene. No one was injured in that crash, according to JSO.

The Hyundai continued to speed away, slamming into a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Mystic View Drive. The woman who was driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The woman who was driving the Corolla was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor-injuries. Police said the driver of the Malibu left the scene before they arrived. The car should have rear-end damage from the crash.

If you have any information about the driver or the crash, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Chimney Lakes area fatal crash:

Later on Saturday morning, around 4 a.m., a man was walking on the roadway near the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. A man driving a Mazda 6 was heading southbound on Staples Mill Drive when he hit the pedestrian. Police said the area was dark and the man walking was dressed in black clothes.